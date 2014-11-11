GOLDMAN: Here Are The 15 Best Stocks For Fat Dividends And Huge Buybacks

S&P 500 companies will pay out $US1.1 trillion to investors in the form of stock buybacks and dividends in 2015. This is according to Goldman Sachs’ Amanda Sneider.

Buybacks will grow 18% next year after a 26% gain in 2014. S&P 500 companies are also expected to increase dividend payouts at a 7% annualized rate through 2017.

“Although we expect a gradual shift toward investing for growth via capital expenditures and M&A as confidence in the US economy grows, the popularity of dividends and buybacks should continue, particularly given the risks posed by struggling economies in Europe and Asia,” Sneider wrote.

We drew on Goldman’s “Total Cash Return to Shareholders” basket to highlight the stocks with the largest combined realised buyback and dividend yields. Total yield is calculated as the sum of gross buybacks and dividends as a share of market cap. These 15 stocks have a total yield greater than 14%. Note: they are not intended to serve as a well-diversified portfolio.

L-3 Communications Holdings: 14.2% total yield Ticker: LLL Sector: Industrials Market Cap: $US10 billion Buyback yield: 11.6% Dividend yield: 2.7% Description: L-3 is a provider of electronic and communication products in aerospace and national security. Source: Goldman Sachs Abbott Laboratories: 14.7% total yield Ticker: ABT Sector: Health Care Market Cap: $US66 billion Buyback yield: 12.6% Dividend yield: 2.1% Description: Abbott Laboratories is a North Chicago- based pharmaceuticals and health care products provider. It developed the first HIV screening test. Source: Goldman Sachs WellPoint Inc: 14.7% total yield Ticker: WLP Sector: Health Care Market Cap: $US35 billion Buyback yield: 12.8% Dividend yield: 1.9% Description: WellPoint is a medical insurance and health care services provider based in Indiana, Indianapolis. Source: Goldman Sachs Seagate Technology: 15.3% total yield Ticker: STX Sector: Information Technology Market Cap: $US21 billion Buyback yield: 11.9% Dividend yield: 3.5% Description: Seagate provides hard drives and other storage solutions for digital content and is based in Cupertino, California. Source: Goldman Sachs VeriSign Inc: 15.3 total yield Ticker: VRSN Sector: Information Technology Market Cap: $US7 billion Buyback yield: 15.3% Dividend yield: 0.0% Description: VeriSign is a Reston, Virgina-based network infrastructure provider and registry of various top-level domain names including .com and .net. Source: Goldman Sachs LyondellBasell Industries: 16.0% total yield Ticker: LYB Sector: Materials Market Cap: $US13 billion Buyback yield: 20.3% Dividend yield: 1.9% Description: LyondellBasell is a multinational chemical company based in Houston, Texas. Source: Goldman Sachs Illinois Tool Works: 16.7% total yield Ticker: ITW Sector: Industrials Market Cap: $US36 billion Buyback yield: 14.4% Dividend yield: 2.3% Description: Illinois Tool Works produces specialised industrial equipment and consumables. It is based in Glenview, Illinois. Source: Goldman Sachs Northrop Grumman: 17.3% total yield Ticker: NOC Sector: Industrials Market Cap: $US29 billion Buyback yield: 14.4% Dividend yield: 2.9% Description: Northrop Grumman is an American aerospace and defence technology company based in Virginia. Source: Goldman Sachs Cameron International: 17.4% total yield Ticker: NOC Sector: Industrials Market Cap: $US12 billion Buyback yield: 17.4% Dividend yield: 0.0% Description: Cameron International is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and provides flow equipment products and services to oil, gas, and process industries worldwide. Source: Goldman Sachs FedEx Corp: 17.6% total yield Ticker: FDX Sector: Industrials Market Cap: $US48 billion Buyback yield: 17.0% Dividend yield: 0.6% Description: FedEx is a global courier company headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Source: Goldman Sachs Hess Corporation: 17.7 total yield Ticker: HES Sector: Energy Market Cap: $US26 billion Buyback yield: 16.3% Dividend yield: 1.4% Description: Hess Corporation is an American integrated oil company based in New York City. Source: Goldman Sachs Viacom Inc: 17.8% total yield Ticker: VIAB Sector: Consumer Discretionary Market Cap: $US31 billion Buyback yield: 16.1% Dividend yield: 1.7% Description: Viacom is an American media company with interests primarily in television, cable and cinema. Source: Goldman Sachs Corning Inc: 19.1% total yield Ticker: GLW Sector: Information Technology Market Cap: $US26 billion Buyback yield: 16.3% Dividend yield: 2.8% Description: Corning is an American manufacturer of glass and ceramics materials, based in Corning, New York. Source: Goldman Sachs CF Industries Holdings: 22.2% total yield Ticker: CF Sector: Materials Market Cap: $US13 billion Buyback yield: 20.3% Dividend yield: 1.9% Description: CF Industries manufactures agricultural fertilizers and is based in Deerfield, Illinois. Source: Goldman Sachs

