GOLDMAN: Here Are The 15 Best Stocks For Fat Dividends And Huge Buybacks

S&P 500 companies will pay out $US1.1 trillion to investors in the form of stock buybacks and dividends in 2015. This is according to Goldman Sachs’ Amanda Sneider.
Buybacks will grow 18% next year after a 26% gain in 2014. S&P 500 companies are also expected to increase dividend payouts at a 7% annualized rate through 2017.
“Although we expect a gradual shift toward investing for growth via capital expenditures and M&A as confidence in the US economy grows, the popularity of dividends and buybacks should continue, particularly given the risks posed by struggling economies in Europe and Asia,” Sneider wrote.
We drew on Goldman’s “Total Cash Return to Shareholders” basket to highlight the stocks with the largest combined realised buyback and dividend yields. Total yield is calculated as the sum of gross buybacks and dividends as a share of market cap. These 15 stocks have a total yield greater than 14%. Note: they are not intended to serve as a well-diversified portfolio.
Ticker: LLL
Sector: Industrials
Market Cap: $US10 billion
Buyback yield: 11.6%
Dividend yield: 2.7%
Description: L-3 is a provider of electronic and communication products in aerospace and national security.
Ticker: ABT
Sector: Health Care
Market Cap: $US66 billion
Buyback yield: 12.6%
Dividend yield: 2.1%
Description: Abbott Laboratories is a North Chicago- based pharmaceuticals and health care products provider. It developed the first HIV screening test.
Ticker: STX
Sector: Information Technology
Market Cap: $US21 billion
Buyback yield: 11.9%
Dividend yield: 3.5%
Description: Seagate provides hard drives and other storage solutions for digital content and is based in Cupertino, California.
Ticker: LYB
Sector: Materials
Market Cap: $US13 billion
Buyback yield: 20.3%
Dividend yield: 1.9%
Description: LyondellBasell is a multinational chemical company based in Houston, Texas.
Ticker: ITW
Sector: Industrials
Market Cap: $US36 billion
Buyback yield: 14.4%
Dividend yield: 2.3%
Description: Illinois Tool Works produces specialised industrial equipment and consumables. It is based in Glenview, Illinois.
Ticker: NOC
Sector: Industrials
Market Cap: $US12 billion
Buyback yield: 17.4%
Dividend yield: 0.0%
Description: Cameron International is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and provides flow equipment products and services to oil, gas, and process industries worldwide.
Ticker: FDX
Sector: Industrials
Market Cap: $US48 billion
Buyback yield: 17.0%
Dividend yield: 0.6%
Description: FedEx is a global courier company headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Ticker: VIAB
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Market Cap: $US31 billion
Buyback yield: 16.1%
Dividend yield: 1.7%
Description: Viacom is an American media company with interests primarily in television, cable and cinema.
