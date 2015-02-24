GOLDMAN: Here are the 18 stocks that hedge funds love the most

Hedge funds can’t live without Apple.

“As the most popular hedge fund long holding and largest US stock, Apple is a key driver of hedge fund performance as well as US equity earnings growth and returns,” wrote Goldman Sachs’ Ben Snider in the latest Hedge Fund Trend Monitor.

The list is based on Goldman’s analysis of 688 hedge funds, who hold $US882 billion in equity assets that own between 10 and 200 individual stock positions.

The stocks are ranked by the number of hedge funds that hold the stock among their top 10 holdings, from least to most widely held.

