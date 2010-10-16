Goldman: Stock Fund Flows Just Went Positive AND Hit A 17-Month High

It’s finally happened. Stock mutual fund flows have gone positive, hitting a 17-month high in the process. It was a big week:



Goldman Sachs:

Our preliminary estimates and Lipper FMI data suggest that equity fund flows came in surprisingly strong for the current week at +$7.5 bn — the first positive week since April’10 and the highest since May’09. This compares to – $4.3 bn of outflows in the prior week. Domestic fund flows outstripped non-US for the first time since April’10, with a notable pick up in equity income funds.

(Via Goldman Sachs, Americas: Asset Managers, Marc Irizarry, 14 Oct 2010)

