Goldman Starts Marketing Facebook Stock To Super-Rich Clients

Special Goldman Sachs clients received a delightful email from their brokers on Sunday evening.



They have an opportunity to invest in an unnamed “private company that is considering a transaction to raise additional capital,” Dealbook reports.

Those lucky few now know that company is Facebook.

There’s only a few catches.

You have to invest a minimum of $2 million. If you do invest, you can’t sell your shares until 2013. If you trade in secondary markets where Facebook trades, you should probably sit this one out because if you do decide to buy in, you’re going to be getting some juicy material non-public info on the company “that will restrict future trading.” In fact, even if you get that non-public data, and then decided not to invest, you’ll have to wait at least half a year – maybe longer – before you could trade Facebook shares in the secondary market.

For those Goldman clients who think – Hey, I tick all those boxes! – and decide they want more information on the opportunity, they’ll get another email in a few days with a “private placement memorandum” – aka an email confirming the opportunity does indeed mean a chance to buddy up with Mark Zuckerberg, plus more details on the special new vehicle the bank is creating so its wealthy clients can get involved.

