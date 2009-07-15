Goldman Spokesman Tells Employees They Have To Stay Home Tonight

Earlier today our friends over at Cityfile asked Goldman a fantastic question: where’s the party?

Goldman blew away all estimates for the quarter. So is Lloyd going to pop some corks at San Pietro tonight? The hard working reporters at Cityfile went ahead and asked Goldman for an official comment on the party plans.

Lucas van Praag, Goldman Sachs’ head of corporate communications, actually returned the call and offered a comment about whether Blankfein had any plans to celebrate. “Alas,” Cityfile reports, “the Dom will not be flowing at Le Cirque tonight, it seems.”

“Neither Lloyd Blankfein nor anyone else at Goldman Sachs has plans to celebrate our second quarter results,” Praag said.

Talk about taking serious control of your employees. Apparently Goldman knows what every single person there is doing tonight. And they’ve been told they aren’t allowed to celebrate.

We’re going to be on the lookout tonight just to see if any Goldmanites sneak out while Lloyd and Lucas aren’t looking.

