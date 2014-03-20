Goldman Cuts Its SolarCity Price Target But Says It's Still A 'Buy'

SolarCity reported a Q4 loss of $US0.46/share and revenue of $US47.3 million on Tuesday afternoon. Both surpassed consensus expectations.

But the stock is down more than 1% this morning after the firm guided to lower and warned on narrower margins.

Citing that, as well as increased operating expenses, Goldman’s clean tech team is ratcheting down its 12-month price target to $US85 from $US88.

The stock is currently trading at $US77.

The analysts are reaffirming their buy rating, and they remain upbeat on the industry as a whole.

“We remain bullish on the overall growth momentum in US solar rooftop installations, and see SolarCity’s scale — particularly in geographic breadth and access to capital (e.g. ABS [asset-backed securities — ed.) — resulting in further share gains as well as positive cash flow in 2014.”

Also this morning, Deutsche Bank’s Vishal Shah reiterated his buy rating and $US90 price target.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.