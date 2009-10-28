Goldman Issues Massive Rebuttal To Claims Of Market Manipulation

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae6ea0c000000000061c582/image.jpg" link="http://www.businesinsider.com/goldman-sma-2009-10/the-us-market-is-still-the-best-in-the-world-dont-ruin-it-1" caption="" source="" alt="GSD3" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Goldman has come out with a massive rebuttal of the criticism it faces.



In a submission to the SEC, Goldman explains why practices such as dark pools, short sales, and high frequency trading are perfectly fine.

Taking it a step further, they then show how these innovative practices have brought down tradings costs, empowered the retail investor, and resulted in fiercest industry competition Goldman has ever faced.

In the process, they dish out one of the most concise explanations of the U.S. market and its complex trading structure that you’ll see. Thus even if you disagree with Goldman, you first better make sure you know what you’re talking about.

Tear into Goldman’s full SEC defence here>>>

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”see-bid-ask-spreads-have-improved-substantially-1″

title=”See? Bid-Ask Spreads Have Improved Substantially”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae6ea0c000000000061c582/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”trade-sizes-have-fallen-nicely-2″

title=”Trade Sizes Have Fallen Nicely”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae6ef070000000000183f98/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-us-market-is-still-the-best-in-the-world-dont-ruin-it-3″

title=”The U.S. Market Is Still The Best In The World, Don’t Ruin It”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae6e8bc0000000000db0f84/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”our-competition-hasnt-become-easier-in-fact-it-has-intensified-4″

title=”Our Competition Hasn’t Become Easier, In Fact It Has Intensified”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae6ea680000000000eeb7e3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-forget-markets-were-far-less-competitive-before-5″

title=”Don’t Forget, Markets Were Far Less Competitive Before”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae6ea9a000000000006ec05/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-retail-trader-has-benefitted-enormously-from-this-6″

title=”The Retail Trader Has Benefitted Enormously From This”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae6eae40000000000674350/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”its-time-to-dispel-darkpool-myths-7″

title=”It’s Time To Dispel Darkpool Myths”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae6ec8f00000000006a6757/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”guess-what-hidden-orders-are-nothing-new-8″

title=”Guess What? Hidden Orders Are Nothing New”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae6ef6b00000000001cbbf5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”regulate-high-frequency-trading-dont-ban-it-9″

title=”Regulate High Frequency Trading, Don’t Ban It”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae6f1370000000000ceda1f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”because-fast-automated-trading-has-improved-market-pricing-10″

title=”Because Fast, Automated Trading Has Improved Market Pricing”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae6ed400000000000b89026/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”dont-blow-the-retail-trader-out-of-proportion-11″

title=”Don’t Blow The Retail Trader Out of Proportion”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae6eed2000000000094ed9f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”look-at-the-competition-enabled-by-advanced-technology-12″

title=”Look At The Competition Enabled By Advanced Technology”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae700030000000000d65b6a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”regulate-short-selling-but-in-a-way-that-doesnt-hurt-price-discovery-13″

title=”Regulate Short Selling, But In A Way That Doesn’t Hurt Price Discovery”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae6f0410000000000b7d640/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”short-sales-can-be-regulated-like-this-14″

title=”Short Sales Can Be Regulated Like This”

content=””

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae6fdf00000000000320454/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”much-much-more-15″

title=”Much, Much More”

content=”There’s no way we can fit everything here.

Check out their complete report submitted to the SEC below. It goes into further depth on the topics highlighted, plus also defends issues such as algorithmic trading, flash trading, and more.

Goldman defence“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad8555a0000000000f27be6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

