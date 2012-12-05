Goldman Slashes Q4 GDP Forecast To Just 1%

Photo: KA-BAR

The latest data has prompted Goldman to cut its Q4 GDP forecast. It now sees just 1% growth.The key points from Goldman’s Kris Dawsey:



We expect that the positive boost to GDP growth from inventory investment seen last quarter will not persist into Q4.

Weaker inventory series in the monthly business sentiment surveys point to slowing inventory accumulation, and our quarterly models suggest some payback from Q3’s inventory build.

Farm inventories will likely decline again in Q4 due to continued effects from the Midwest drought earlier this year.

As a result of our analysis, we have cut our tracking estimate of Q4 real GDP growth from 1.3% to 1.0%.

The firm based its adjustment on various surveys, including the recent ISM and various regional Fed surveys.

