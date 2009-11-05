Goldman Loves Biotech, Semiconductors, And Investment Banks

Goldman Sachs today released its monthly U.S. Chartbook, where it discusses companies the firm likes and makes various comments on the markets. We pulled a page from the PDF showcasing the various sectors and sub-sectors that Goldman sees potential in. They are categorized into the following four groups:



Value but Poor Growth:

Drug Retail

Hypermarkets and Super centres

Movies and Entertainment

Managed Health Care

Aerospace and defence

Home Improvement Retail

Industrial Conglomerates

Integrated Telecommunication Services

Packaged Foods and Meats

Asset Management and Custody Banks

Pharmaceuticals

Cable and Satellite

Life and Health Insurance

Soft Drinks

Data Processing and Outsourced Services

Value & Growth:

Biotechnology

Health Care Equipment

Communications Equipment

Internet Software and Services

Computer Storage and Peripherals

Semiconductors

Systems Software

Investment Banking and Brokerage

Computer Hardware

Poor Growth & Less Value:

Electric Utilities

Multi-Utilities

Air Freight and Logistics

Regional Banks

Industrial Machinery

Property and Casualty Insurance

Diversified Banks

Health Care Services

Oil and Gas Equipment and Services

Other Diversified Financial Services

Household Products

Growth but Less Value:

Restaurants

Tobacco

Application Software

Integrated Oil and Gas

Diversified Chemicals

Consumer Finance

Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

Construction and Farm Machinery

Heavy Trucks

Railroads

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.