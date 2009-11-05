Goldman Loves Biotech, Semiconductors, And Investment Banks

Goldman Sachs today released its monthly U.S. Chartbook, where it discusses companies the firm likes and makes various comments on the markets. We pulled a page from the PDF showcasing the various sectors and sub-sectors that Goldman sees potential in. They are categorized into the following four groups:
Value but Poor Growth:
Drug Retail
Hypermarkets and Super centres
Movies and Entertainment
Managed Health Care
Aerospace and defence
Home Improvement Retail
Industrial Conglomerates
Integrated Telecommunication Services
Packaged Foods and Meats
Asset Management and Custody Banks
Pharmaceuticals
Cable and Satellite
Life and Health Insurance
Soft Drinks
Data Processing and Outsourced Services
Value & Growth:
Biotechnology
Health Care Equipment
Communications Equipment
Internet Software and Services
Computer Storage and Peripherals
Semiconductors
Systems Software
Investment Banking and Brokerage
Computer Hardware
Poor Growth & Less Value:
Electric Utilities
Multi-Utilities
Air Freight and Logistics
Regional Banks
Industrial Machinery
Property and Casualty Insurance
Diversified Banks
Health Care Services
Oil and Gas Equipment and Services
Other Diversified Financial Services
Household Products
Growth but Less Value:
Restaurants
Tobacco
Application Software
Integrated Oil and Gas
Diversified Chemicals
Consumer Finance
Oil and Gas Exploration and Production
Construction and Farm Machinery
Heavy Trucks
Railroads
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.