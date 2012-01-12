Goldman Shakes Up Securities Division, With Heller and Eisler Out And Ealet In

Photo: Panache Privee

The end of year shakeups at Wall Street’s top firms continued this afternoon, with Bloomberg reporting that David Heller (pictured at right) and Edward Eisler are departing their roles as co-heads of the Securities Division.An internal memo says Isabelle Ealet, who most recently led the firm’s global commodities efforts from London, will assume their responsibilities. She will join Harvey Schwartz and Pablo Salame, who will continue to also act as co-heads of the division.



In a nod to the shifting revenue base of the US-based firm, Ealet will continue to be work out of London.

Eisler will become a senior director to the firm, a largely perfunctory role with few day to day responsibilities.

Full memos below (via Dealbook):

January 11, 2012

Edward K. Eisler to Retire From Goldman Sachs

After 18 years of distinguished service, Edward K. Eisler, global co-head of the Securities Division, has decided to retire from the firm. We are pleased that Edward will become a senior director. Edward joined the firm in 1994 as an interest rate derivatives trader and was named managing director in 1999 and partner in 2000. Prior to his current role, Edward was head of the firm’s Global Macro Trading businesses, which include Interest Rate Products, Foreign Exchange and Commodities. He was also co-head of Global Emerging Markets and co-head of European Equities and Fixed Income. Edward is a member of the Management Committee and Firmwide Risk Committee and serves as co-chair of both the Securities Division Executive Committee and the Firmwide Growth Markets Operating Committee. Edward has played a leading role in developing and implementing many important aspects of the firm’s global strategy. He contributed to the success of some of our most important and innovative transactions. In addition to his commercial contributions, Edward has hired, developed and mentored many of the firm’s senior leaders and has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to the people of Goldman Sachs.Please join us in thanking Edward for his service to the firm and wishing him every success in the future. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his advice and judgment. Lloyd C. Blankfein

Gary D. Cohn

January 11, 2012

David B. Heller to Retire From Goldman Sachs

After more than 22 years of outstanding service, David B. Heller, global co-head of the Securities Division, has decided to retire from the firm. We are pleased that David will become a senior director. David joined Goldman Sachs in 1989 as a trader in Equity Derivatives. In 1993, he transferred to Tokyo to become head of Volatility Trading. He later became co-head of Equities in Japan before transferring to London in 1999 as head of Global Trading for Equity Derivatives. David returned to New York in 2002 as co-head of Equity Derivatives. He assumed the role of global head of Equities Trading in 2006 and was named global co-head of the Securities Division in 2008.During his career, David has played leadership roles on many of the firm’s most important committees and initiatives. He serves on the Management Committee, the Client and Business Standards Committee, Firmwide Risk Committee, Finance Committee, Firmwide Diversity Committee, Public Policy Committee and the Steering Committee on Regulatory Reform. David was also chair of the Americas Diversity Committee. David was deeply involved in the restructuring of our equities business in 2003 and 2004, which laid the groundwork for its sustained outperformance in recent years. In addition, David has strong relationships with many of our significant clients and has mentored several colleagues who have developed into important leaders for the firm. Outside of Goldman Sachs, David serves on the boards of Acumen Fund, The New Museum of Contemporary Art, Project Morry and Third Way, a public policy institute.Please join us in thanking David for his commitment to our business and our people, and we look forward to relying on his advice and counsel in his new role.

Lloyd C. Blankfein

Gary D. Cohn

January 11, 2012

Isabelle Ealet Named Co-Head of the Securities Division

We are pleased to announce that Isabelle Ealet has been named co-head of the Securities Division. Isabelle, together with Pablo Salame and Harvey Schwartz, will continue to build our client franchise across our global fixed income, commodities, currencies and equities businesses.Isabelle most recently served as global head of Commodities and previously was co-chief operating officer of Commodities with responsibility for Europe and Asia. She will continue to be based in London. Isabelle joined Goldman Sachs in 1991 as an oil trader and was named managing director in 1997 and partner in 2000. Isabelle has been an effective voice on a number of important firmwide, regional and divisional committees. She is a member of the Management Committee, Client and Business Standards Committee, Securities Division Executive Committee and the Firmwide Risk Committee.Outside of the firm, Isabelle is a member of a number of prominent cultural and diplomatic institutions in London. She is a trustee of the Trust of the Friends of the French Institute in London and an advisor (Conseiller au Commerce Extérieur) for the French Embassy in the UK.Please join us in congratulating Isabelle and wishing her success in her new role.

Lloyd C. Blankfein

Gary D. Cohn

