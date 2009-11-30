Goldman: This Is What A Sub-Par Recovery Looks Like

Did you see the recent GDP report? Pretty unimpressive.

Real GDP grew only 2.8% (annualized) in the third

quarter, well below the ìadvanceî estimate of 3.5%

published a month ago. The downward revision is

consistent with other indications that the economic

recovery remains more moderate than had been

suggested by the ìadvanceî GDP release. These

include the weakness in the labour market and the

downbeat mood among small businesses. Indeed, we

continue to believe that the current set of economic

statistics is at risk of further downward revisions via

the annual ìbenchmarkingî process, as the

performance of small businesses is difficult to observe

for government statisticians in a timely manner.

There is also some evidence in the GDP release itself

that may point to further downward revisions

(although these may take considerable time to appear).

In the third quarter, real gross domestic income

(GDI)óa measure that is conceptually equivalent to

real GDP but can differ because of errors and

omissions in either seriesórose 0.8 percentage point

less than real gross domestic product. As shown in

Exhibit 1, real GDI has generally been even weaker

than real GDP over the past couple of years.

Although there is no way of knowing which series is

'correct' in any particular instance, GDI has often

proven to be a more accurate gauge in the past.1

