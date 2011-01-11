Goldman Set To Announce Major Overhaul Of How It Reports Financials

There aren’t m any details yet, but Goldman Sachs will unveil a major overhaul of its financial reporting tomorrow, according to WSJ.



A 63-page report seen by the paper details how the bank will report profits from its internal trading in a manner not done before.

Beyond that we don’t know very much yet. The report comes after an 8.5 month review, and it certainly makes sense that between client pressure and that form regulators, the bank felt it needed to get more transparent.

We’ll know more tomorrow, and then later this month when it reports earnings.

Read more at WSJ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.