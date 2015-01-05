GOLDMAN: Investors Might Be Too Bullish Right Now

Goldman Sachs is warning that investors might be too bullish right now.

In a note to clients on Monday, Goldman equity chief David Kostin notes that the firm’s sentiment indicator is currently at 100, the highest possible reading for the measure.

As Kostin writes:

Our Sentiment Indicator currently stands at a maximum possible reading of 100, suggesting the S&P 500 has near-term downside risk during the next six weeks. The prior week’s reading also equaled 100. An extreme positive reading (above 90) suggests the S&P 500 has a high probability of falling by roughly 3% during the following six weeks. The SI ranges from 0 to 100, with readings below 10 suggesting low positioning, and readings above 90 offering a warning sign that professional investors may be unduly bullish. Extreme positioning is a strong contrarian signal for subsequent equity performance. Note that Goldman Sachs has one of the most conservative S&P forecasts for 2015, expecting the index to rise to 2,100 with the index returning 4% including dividends this year. Here’s Goldman’s chart showing the declines in stocks after the sentiment reading hit 100. Goldman Sachs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.