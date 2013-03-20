Meet The 'Winklevoss Twins' Of Goldman Sachs — Paul And Peter Scialla

The real Winklevoss twins

Daily Intelligencer



‘s Kevin Roose has uncovered the “Winklevoss twins” of Goldman Sachs — Peter and Paul Scialla.The good looking twins, who both made it to the highly coveted “partner” title in the same year (it was the first time in the firm’s history that twins got it together), just left the investment banking giant last week, according to Daily Intelligencer citing an unnamed source.

According to DI, they left Goldman to focus working on a wellness company Paul founded, Delos Living, which builds healthy living spaces.

You might recognise Paul. He was the partner in the Instagram pictures that were posted recently from the Goldman partnership dinner with a Las Vegas model Shannon Kelly. (Whoops).

Anyway, we wanted to learn more about these brothers, so we did some digging around, too.

According to FINRA records, Peter Earnest Scialla worked at Morgan Stanley from 1997 to 2004. He was a managing director there.

Peter joined Goldman in 2004 where he became the head of the single stock volatility trading desk. He made partner in 2008.

Paul Dante Scialla’s FINRA broker check shows that he worked at UBS in Stamford, CT from 1995-98 in the sales and trading department.

He then joined Morgan Stanley where he ran the mortgage pass-through business until 2003 before moving to Goldman as a vice president. He became the U.S. interest rate products cash trading and was also named a partner in 2008.

The twins seem to do everything together.

Back in 2009, they bought a condo at 345 W. 13th St. in West Village for $1,622,500.

They even graduated with their bachelor’s degrees in 1995 from NYU Stern.

You can see a photo of them here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.