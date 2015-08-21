These are the 25 stocks that hedge funds love the most right now

Julia La Roche

Hedge funds are loving Allergan, Apple, Facebook, TimeWarner Cable, and AT&T.

That is according to some research from Goldman Sachs, which put together a “Very Important Long Position List.”

The investment bank said in the report: “Hedge fund favourite long positions tilt toward growth and momentum, the two best-performing factors in 2015.”

These stocks are the ones that appear the most frequently in the top 10 holdings of hedge fund portfolios with 10 to 200 positions. Goldman analysed 833 fundamentally-driven hedge funds’ portfolios based on their 13-F filings for the second quarter and positions in the beginning of the third quarter.

We’ve included the top 25 picks ranked from the least held to the most widely held.

Air Products and Chemicals

Wikimedia Commons/ CyberXRef

Ticker: APD

Sub-sector: Industrial Gases

Equity Cap: $US32B

No. of funds w/ 10 to 200 positions owning stock: 36

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23

Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among top 10 holdings: 6%

% of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 30%

Total return YTD: 3%

Priceline

Youtube

Ticker: PCLN

Sub-sector: Internet Retail

Equity Cap: $US67B

No. of funds w/ 10 to 200 positions owning stock: 37

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23

Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among top 10 holdings: 7%

% of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 11%

Total return YTD: 13%

Charter Communications

Wikimedia Commons

Ticker: CHTR

Sub-sector: Cable & Satellite

Equity Cap: $US20B

No. of funds w/ 10 to 200 positions owning stock: 53

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 31

Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among top 10 holdings: 7%

% of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 41%

Total return YTD: 8%

Liberty Global

Wikimedia Commons
Michael Fries, Liberty Global CEO

Ticker: LBTYK

Sub-sector: Cable & Satellite

Equity Cap: $US42B

No. of funds w/ 10 to 200 positions owning stock: 51

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 32

Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among top 10 holdings: 8%

% of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 18%

Total return YTD: 7%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.