GOLDMAN: Apple Has More Upside Than Any Other Stock That We Cover

Sam Ro

Most analysts covering Apple continue to be relentlessly optimistic on the stock, despite its lackluster earnings announcements and precipitous price decline.

Even after slashing his price target by $100 to $660, Goldman Sachs analyst Bill Shope says the stock is a “buy.”

In fact, at Goldman Sachs, Apple is now the most undervalued stock of the ones covered by Goldman’s analysts.

Goldman’s David Kostin recently published a list of 40 stocks with the most upside opportunity relative to the Goldman analyst price targets. Here’s the top 10.

apple goldman sachs

Photo: Goldman Sachs


