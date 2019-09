Goldman Sachs is out with is customary economic commentary on the World Cup.

We’ve got a summary of the predictions for Australia (watch out, Prime Minister), but here for reference is the probability GS gives to each team making it through the various stages of the tournament.

They pick Brazil as the most likely winners.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.