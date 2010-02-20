Goldman Withdraws Lawsuit It Filed Against 7 Poached Executives

Photo: AP
Earlier this week we found out that Goldman Sachs sued seven former employees.They sued because Credit Suisse poached them – an entire team – supposedly by offering them tens of millions of dollars.
We wondered why it was illegal to leave for a competitor.
Turns out there must not be much of a case – Goldman is dropping the case.
