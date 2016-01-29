Goldman Sachs is winning Silicon Valley's heart

Vimeo Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein.

Goldman Sachs is the most popular bank in Silicon Valley.

That’s according to tech media startup The Information, which polled its subscribers and found that the New York-based investment firm had overtaken its rivals to become the “it” bank.

Goldman was the firm that subscribers were most likely to use to go public — 42% of them chose the firm.

It was also the bank that brought them the most interesting deals, and ranked most on the “upswing.”

Morgan Stanley, once seen as the top bank for tech deals, trailed in second place in those categories.

Subscribers were also asked to name their favourite banker. Goldman Sachs had nine bankers nominated, ahead of second-played Qatalyst, the boutique set up by Frank Quattrone. Marshall Roslynn, a vice-president, was the top-ranked Goldman Sachs banker.

Goldman topped league tables in 2015 for tech banking revenue. The firm is also working to build relationships in the tech world and rolling out new teams to work with tech companies at every stage of their development.

They advise, raise money for, and invest in early-stage companies in the hopes of landing deals when those companies are ready to merge or go public.

It would appear that strategy is working.

Read the full story in The Information »

To get the must-read guide to the key issues at every major Wall Street bank, click here.

NOW WATCH: The 10 trickiest Goldman Sachs interview questions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.