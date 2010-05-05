The New And Updated Winners And Losers From The Goldman Sachs Fraud Case

Goldman Sachs (GS) took the stand last week as the government’s financial crisis investigation committee grilled the company over its role in the Great Recession.



A host of questions were asked about the SEC civil charges against the firm, and some of Goldman’s employees came out looking better than others.

But may of the inquisitors also did well for themselves, as others looked lost in a sea of derivatives they failed to comprehend and had no desire to understand.

