Goldman Sachs Will Match Personal Donations Its Bankers Make To The Tsunami Relief Effort

Photo: CNBC

Goldman Sachs will match their employees’ personal donations to the tsunami relief effort, in addition to the $6.1 million they’ve already pledged.Employees received a company-wide email from Lloyd Blankfein and Gary Cohn today titled, “Goldman Sachs Provides Relief Assistance To Japan.”



The memo informed employees that in addition to sending funds to the Japanese Red Cross Society, Peace Winds Japan, Save the Children Japen and Medecin Sans Frontiers, the firm will match personal donations to organisations “we have identified and evaluated, up to $20,000 per individual donor.”

Here’s what Goldman did when the earthquake struck on Friday >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.