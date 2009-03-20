Goldman Sachs Will Explain Its Relationship WIth AIG Tomorrow

In hopes of clearing the air over the money its received via the AIG (AIG) bailout, Goldman Sachs (GS) plans to hold a conference call with media and investors tomorrow. The company says it wants to eliminate certain “misperceptions.”



The narrative that’s been written in the media is that the company was a major beneficiary of the bailout. And that since the company’s ex-CEO Hank Paulson was Treasury Secretary was an engineer of the bailout, people see cronyism.

For its part, Goldman Sachs has repeatedly claimed that it had fully hedged its exposure to AIG, though it hasn’t gone into more detail.

