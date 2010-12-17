Goldman Sachs’ West Coast Muni Chief Switches Jobs Because Her Brother Is Governor Jerry Brown

Source: Climate Action Reserve

Kathleen Brown is Goldman Sachs’ head of public finance on the West Coast, and the bank is a major underwriter of California’s debt.Brown’s old brother Jerry is about to step into the governor’s seat in California.



Obviously that connection is prime fodder for naysayers, so that means little sis Kathleen must leave the sun and sand to head eastward.

She definitely got the raw end of the deal, weather-wise.

Her new locale: Chicago.

She’s taking on the role of chairman of i-banking for the Midwest.

From the LA Times,

“Kathleen is taking on this new role because it broadens her client focus,” Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally told Bloomberg. “Had she continued to work with California municipalities, it might have created the perception of a conflict of interest.”

Kathleen, a Democrat, is a former gubernatorial candidate; she lost her campaign to Republican Pete Wilson in ’94. She was also the state’s treasurer.

We hope, and are sure that Ms. Brown will be soaking up some rays before she heads to the windy city.

For more details go to the LA Times or Bloomberg >

