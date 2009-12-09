Dear Goldman: Welcome To Your New neighbourhood!

These folks staring out the window might argue otherwise, but Goldman’s new neighbourhood in Battery Park is not much to look at.
Goldman recently moved into their new building on 200 West St. The entire building was lit up on Sunday and workers were shuffling in and out.
Clearly Goldman employees are hard-working, and they might not yet have had a chance to see what their new neighbourhood has to offer.
So The Business Insider scoped out the new ‘hood.
The drinking age at the bar next door, Biddy Early's, is 22. St. John's College is near-by, but don't expect to find college kids in this bar.
Lily O'Briens was the only bar with anyone in it. It's also the bar closest to Goldman on Murray St.
Across the street from Goldman, there is a new Whole Foods that has an awesome sit-down sushi bar, a creperie upstairs in the coffee shop (the chef says order the lemon butter, it's not on the menu) and this WF rarity: bulk sea salts.
Or Goldmanites can go anti-establishment at this Amish market on Broadway and Murray. There's a drawing of business cards every week. The winner gets a $25 gift certificate.
Screw the man twice by shopping at the Mysterious Bookshop on Chambers instead of Barnes and Noble. It's right next to...
The Pain Quotidien on W Broadway and Chambers makes a good lunch spot. It was hopping even on a Sunday night.
Follow Goldman's bike path down to the ice-skating rink. It's open 7 days a week for skating, hot chocolate, cookies, and cheap sandwiches ($5).
The movie theatre next door is new and clean, but the time it takes to ride the 5 long escalators up to the theatres cuts into the previews.
The World Financial centre is the easiest pick for lunch if Goldmanites don't feel like cafeteria food. It's huge, right across the street and its well-heated.
The WFC also houses the Starbucks closest to Goldman. It's straight ahead after walking in the door.
Behind the WFC is a park that stretches along the Hudson River. There were tons of people roller-blading, running, and taking walks.
