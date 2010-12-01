Prosecutor Busts Out Jesus Metaphors To Make Accused Goldman-Code Stealer Sergey Aleynikov Look Like Judas

A federal prosecutor is pulling out all the stops to make Sergey Aleynikov, the former quant who’s currently on trial for stealing proprietary code from Goldman Sachs, look guilty and conniving.



Before he allegedly committed the legendary crime in June 2009, Aleynikov plotted for months, says the prosecutor, and then, on his last day, he committed the ultimate betrayal.

Aleynikov’s supervisor and his co-workers had planned to take him out to drinks after work to celebrate his last day. But while they were looking forward to a friendly last happy hour together, Aleynikov was busy trying to cover his tracks.

He had already devised a system to get around Goldman’s security procedures, and he had already written a computer program that would download thousands of files and hundres of thousands of lines of source code from Goldman. So that was done. But on his last day he still needed to delete from the database any files that would show what he had done. So in the hours until betraying Goldman

And then, after the trickery, he let his supervisor and co-workers to celebrate his last day like nothing was wrong. The Judas!

As I’m sure you remember, Judas had already determined that he would betray Jesus during the Last Supper, but he still shared in the meal.

Aleynikov betrayed Goldman, and then shared in happy hour drinks with those he was planning to betray.

