Here's where the big money will be made in virtual reality

Virtual reality may have gotten off to a rocky start this week with delays and delivery issues for the two early leaders, Facebook’s Oculus Rift and HTC’s Vive, but don’t let that sour you on the idea.

According to Goldman Sachs, virtual reality and its cousin augmented reality, which shows up in things like Microsoft’s HoloLens, will be a $35 billion annual industry by 2025. This chart from Statista breaks down the biggest uses, and video gaming takes the cake, followed by health care and engineering.

