This Ex-Goldmanite Changed His Name. Now He Fights Against Regulations That Could Hurt Goldman

Peter Haller, formerly known as Peter Simonyi.

A former Goldman Sachs vice president changed his name a few years ago.Now his last name is his mother’s maiden name, and he works for the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform headed by Rep. Darrell Issa.



So he’s fighting against bank regulations, ThinkProgress reported.

Of course we don’t know why he changed his name, and it could be a number of reasons, like a family disagreement or a crazy ex-girlfriend.

But it is eyebrow-raising that Peter Haller, formerly known as Peter Simonyi, adopted his mother’s maiden name three years ago just as he was leaving Goldman to join the law/lobbying firm Brickfield Burchette Ritts & Stone in Sept. 2008, the report said.

Now he works for Issa as a senior counsel on the Oversight Committee, a job he got in January 2011. He left Brickfield a few months ago, the firm said.

From ThinkProgress:

“In a few short years, Haller went from being in charge of dealing with regulators for Goldman Sachs to working for Congress in a position where he made official demands from regulators overseeing his old firm.”

On the surface, this report seems sketchy, but Haller doesn’t appear to be hiding the fact that he worked for Goldman in the past or that he changed his name in 2008.

In fact, his bio on Brickfield Burchette Ritts & Stone states he previously worked for Goldman Sachs and the Securities and Exchange Commission. He also mentions in bold, italicized words that he changed his name. Of course, who knows when added, but check it out:

Haller could not immediately be reached for comment.

Peter Haller’s bio

