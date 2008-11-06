Goldman Sachs Vet Himes Knocks Off New England's Last Republican

Joe Weisenthal

The Goldman Sachs takeover of Washington continues! Connecticut’s Jim Himes knocked off longtime incumbent Rep. Chris Shays, meaning the Republican party doesn’t hold a single House seat in all of New England. Suffice to say,Republican party country club-niks are dead.

From Himes’ Bio:

After completing his studies, Jim took an entry level job at Goldman Sachs & Co., where he worked his way up to Vice President over the course of a 12 year career. He worked extensively as a banker in Latin America and headed a telecom technology group during the economic boom times of the late 1990’s.

Most likely, Jon Corzine will be the next one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

clusterstock-us