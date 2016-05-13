Here's what Goldman Sachs' US workforce looks like

Goldman Sachs just published its 2015 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

The interactive webpage has lots of stuff on what Goldman is doing in various areas, and we’re going through it right now.

First up, though, this caught our eye. It sets out Goldman Sachs’ US workforce demographics.

The firm is, as expected, predominantly white and male, especially at the senior level.

Women make up 36.9% of the workforce, while white workers make up 65%.

