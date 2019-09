What, you thought that some solar company or something would be the ultimate Obama stock? Ha. As Alea poitns out, with Goldman Sachs (GS) closing at $135 today — what was that about top-ticking the market when they did that share sale? — the premier Wall Street bank is up 125% since Obama took office. Not bad.



