Why Is Goldman Sachs Dispatching This Guy To Moscow?

Jean Raby.

Photo: ADUL

Jean Raby is the head of Goldman’s i-bank in France, but he’s being dispatched to Moscow as Russia begins a new round of asset sales, says Bloomberg.He’s tapped to run the i-banking business while Christopher Barter, who is currently sole head of the Russia office, will oversee securities.



Raby joined Goldman in 1996 and became a partner in 2004. He worked earlier at Sullivan and Cromwell, and has degrees from Cambridge and Harvard.

He also likes being telephoned by client at 11pm on Saturdays, because he says it means that clients trusts him.

Goldman abandoned Moscow in 1998 when Russia defaulted on $40 billion of domestic debt, but now it’s keen to rebuild its business there.

Along with nine other banks, Blankfein’s was selected to help the government raise $34 billion by selling assets in the next two years.

