This Goldman Sachs Alum Plans To Execute A Trade That's Literally Out Of This World

Anton Kreil during fighter jet training.

Photo: YouTube / InstituteofTrading

A former Goldman Sachs trader has plans to complete the first financial markets transaction in space. The British trader, Anton Kreil, revealed in a recent interview with the London publication Square Mile Magazine that he will be taking an hour long flight aboard the shuttle XCOR Lynx MKII in 2014.



The shuttle, operated by the Dutch space tourism company, Space Expedition Corporation(SXC) will be taking flight from the Mohave in California or the Caribbean Island of Curacao, before shooting over 63 miles into space at three times the speed of sound.

Once in outer-space, Kreil will attempt to set the world records for the “First Financial Transaction in Space” and “Highest Recorded Financial Transaction.” He plans to complete a currency trade and a stock/share trade. The currency trade will be a GBP/USD because he is British and will be aboard an American made shuttle.

The hour long flight will be broadcast live on the internet, so, Kreil is looking for a company to sponsor the stock trade.

Anton Kreil, a former Goldman trader, currently runs the Institute of Trading and Portfolio Management and was featured on the BBC TV show Million Dollar Traders.

The owner of Space Expedition Corporation, Michiel Mol, is also a co-owner of the Formula One racing team Force India.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.