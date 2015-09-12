GOLDMAN: Here are 19 great stocks shoveling tons of cash to their investors

Investors don’t have to sell a company’s stock to make money off of it.

Dividends and share buybacks help increase value for people holding a stock, and there’s a lot of money to be had as companies shovel record amounts of cash back to shareholders.

In a note to clients Thursday, Goldman Sachs’ Amanda Sneider gave insights into a lot of the firms’s investment strategies including the “Total Cash Return to Shareholders Basket,” which identifies the company’s that return the most cash to their investors.

“We measure total cash return as the trailing four-quarter gross buybacks and common dividends as a share of the company’s market cap at the beginning of this period,” Sneider explained.

The average stock in this basket yielded a 9.2% cash return, while the average stock on the S&P 500 returned just 4.7%.

We compiled a list of the top 19 stocks, all with a total cash return yield of more than 10%. Below include how much of the return is from dividends or buybacks. You’ll also find a comment about cash returns from company executives on the during their latest quarterly earnings call.

Darden Restaurants: 11.5% total yield Olive Garden/YouTube Ticker: DRI Industry: Consumer Discretionary Buyback Yield: 7.3% Dividend Yield: 4.2% Executive Comment: 'Yes, so what we've said is that we will keep the -- our plan is to keep the dividend whole between the two entities, between Darden post the separation, and then within the new REIT, the absolute value. So yes, we are very confident we can preserve that dividend, and actually continue to show some nice improvement or progress with the dividend pay-out ratio,' said CFO Brad Richmond Source: Goldman Sachs Hartford Financial Services: 11.9% total yield Richard Drew/AP Images Ticker: HIG Industry: Consumer Discretionary Buyback Yield: 10.0% Dividend Yield: 1.9% Executive Comment: 'I think you have seen our history and track record, particularly working to improve our financial position and deliver the firm, and obviously reward shareholders with accretive capital management. So the way we think about is we announced a plan through 2016. That is our intention. It is our highest and best use of excess capital,' said CEO Christopher Swift. Source: Goldman Sachs Marriott International: 12.0% total yield San Francisco Marriott Union Square Ticker: MAR Industry: Consumer Discretionary Buyback Yield: 10.7% Dividend Yield: 1.3% Executive Comment: 'From 2012 to 2014, we returned over $US4 billion to shareholders. We now expect to return over $US2 billion to shareholders in repurchases and dividends in 2015 alone. We are bullish about our future.' said Arne Sorenson. Source: Goldman Sachs Express Scripts Holding: 12.6% total yield Rick Scuteri/AP Images Ticker: ESRX Industry: Health Care Buyback Yield: 12.6% Dividend Yield: 0.0% Executive Comment: 'I think we've proven over many, many years is that when we have excess capital, we return it to our shareholders. So whether it be through share repurchases or through accretive acquisitions, our focus is to manage your capital in a diligent manner to maximise returns. So that will always be a focus of ours.' CEO George Paz. Source: Goldman Sachs Starwood Hotels and Resorts: 14.1% total yield Wikimedia Commons Ticker: HOT Industry: Consumer Discretionary Buyback Yield: 11.0% Dividend Yield: 3.2% Executive Comment: 'Finally, on return of capital, we repurchased 1.2 million shares in the second quarter for a total cost of $US105 million and paid a dividend of $US0.375 per share or approximately $US64 million in total. Year-to-date, we have returned $US228 million through repurchases and $US128 million through dividends for a total return of $US356 million. We expect to complete total share repurchases of $US350 million in 2015 at the high end of the $US300 million to $US350 million range we provided last quarter,' said CFO Thomas Mangas. Source: Goldman Sachs Northrop Grumman: 15.5% total yield NASA/Northrop Grumman Ticker: NOC Industry: Industrials Buyback Yield: 13.2% Dividend Yield: 2.4% Executive Comment: 'Our capital deployment priorities continue to be investing in our business, managing the balance sheet, maintaining a competitive dividend and returning excess cash to our shareholders through share repurchases. We believe these priorities are serving our shareholders and the company well,' said CEO Wesley Bush. Source: Goldman Sachs Juniper Networks: 21.7% total yield Wikimedia Commons Ticker: JNPR Industry: Information Technology Buyback Yield: 20.3% Dividend Yield: 1.4% Executive Comment: 'In the quarter we completed $US600 million of share repurchases. Since Q1 of 2014, inclusive of share repurchases and dividends, we have returned approximately $US3.4 billion of capital to shareholders, against our commitment to return $US4.1 billion by the end of 2016,' said CFO Robyn Denholm. Source: Goldman Sachs KLA-Tencor Corp: 30.4% total yield TGPRN KLA-Tencor Corporation Ticker: KLAC Industry: Information Technology Buyback Yield: 5.1% Dividend Yield: 25.3% Executive Comment: 'So we see a continuation over the course of the year, now approach is to do, what we call, a dollar cost average-like approach towards that over time. And so we'll continue to do it quarter in, quarter out. Certainly, we -- as we manage our overall cash relative to our U.S. target, it does have an impact in terms of cash needs and in terms of where we ultimately end up around share repurchases,' said CFO Bren Higgins. Source: Goldman Sachs

