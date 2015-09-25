Goldman Sachs is destroying its rivals in M&A

W

hen it comes to mergers and acquisitions banking this year, you can’t beat Goldman Sachs.

At least not in terms of revenues, or fees earned.

That’s according to preliminary data from Dealogic on the first 9 months of the year, which found that Goldman Sachs had earned $US2 billion in revenue to date. That’s a 12.3% market share.

Rivals JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley aren’t even close, coming in at $US1.31 billion (8.1% of the total) and $US1.24 billion (7.7%), respectively.

Of note, boutique banks Lazard and Centerview Partners also made the top 10 list along with the usual global titans.

A lot of the M&A revenue to date has come from the healthcare industry, totaling around $US2.8 billion to date, according to Dealogic.

But as we reported earlier this year, Goldman Sachs has also been crushing tech banking.

Banking performance data can be sliced up a number of different ways, and most banks tend to have a love/hate relationship with league tables.

But a good league table ranking means serious bragging rights for the banks, which can use the tables when pitching to clients.

In this case, things look pretty good for Goldman.

Here’s the table:

