These Are The 10 Stocks Goldman Sachs Thinks Will Rocket In 2011

Blackstone is an alternative-investment company, structured as a publicly-traded partnership, which invests roughly $104 billion, of fee-generating assets, in private equity, real estate, and hedge funds.

The firm also has an advisory unit, offering merger and acquisition, restructuring and reorganization assistance. Goldman expects several of Blackstone's funds to surpass so-called high-water marks and to resume charging performance fees in 2011. It thinks funds could attract another $7 billion, to boot. The stock commands a discount forward P/E of 9.8.