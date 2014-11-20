Goldman Sachs Is Officially The King Of M&A

This year has been the biggest for mergers and acquisitions since the start of the financial crisis, and Goldman Sachs is sitting right at the top, leading more deals than anyone else, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Monday’s two big M&A announcements — Actavis PLC’s purchase of Allergan Inc for $US66 billion and Halliburton’s takeover of Baker Hughes Inc. for $US34.6 billion — brings this year’s global deal total to a whopping $US3.1 trillion, according to the Journal.

Goldman alone has made $US1.7 billion from the deals.

They’re now comfortably ahead of arch-rivals Morgan Stanley, the Journal said.

Your move, James Gorman.

