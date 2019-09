Via the latest global macro slide deck from Goldman Sachs analysts Noah Weisberger and Aleksandar Timcenko, here are the top 10 themes the bank says are driving global markets right now:



DON’T MISS: FROM DREAM TO REALITY: SocGen’s Awesome Presentation On The Risks And Debates Driving Markets Right Now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.