Goldman Sachs To Pay Back TARP Next Week

It’s always looked as though Goldman Sachs, which raised $25 billion (whoops, sorry!) $10 billion from the TARP would be the first major bank to repay the government.



And indeed that could come as soon as next week, says Charlie Gasparino over at The Daily Beast.

The piece is a fairly long history of Goldman Sachs and the fact that it’s the envy of Wall Street, but the payback is the real news in there. Next up, most likely, is JPMorgan (JPM), though there are still big concerns about its credit card portfolio.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.