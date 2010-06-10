Goldman Sachs Facing $56 Million Lawsuit From Australian Hedge Fund Over Timberwolf Deal

Goldman Sachs is facing a $56 million lawsuit from an Australian hedge fund based upon its Timberwolf deal, according to CNBC.



The fund, Basis Yield Alpha Fund, claims that it endured $100 million in losses because of the Timberwolf deal. Its CEO, David Mapley, says the deal was a “fraudulent concoction.”

The Timberwolf transaction was the infamous “shitty deal” discussed at the Goldman Sachs’ testimony.

Goldman failed to settle out of court with the firm and is now facing a lawsuit.

Goldman’s stock is trading slightly higher on the news.

