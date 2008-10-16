Goldman Sachs Tightens Its Belt

Credit is still tight. And now the belts holding up the pants of Goldman Sachs employees might have to get a bit tighter too. Goldman is cutting back on its after hours office dinner policy, slashing the budget by 20 per cent, according to DealBreaker. Employees once got to spend up to $25 of firm money on dinner. Now they’ll just get $20.



The biggest casualties from this policy may be the Stone Street restaurant row. Smorgas Chef, one of our favourites, only has two entries under $20. And one of those is the herring sampler, which your fellow cube dwellers will murder you for ordering.

