The 15 Stocks Hedge Funds Love The Most Right Now

Courtney Comstock

It’s no wonder everyone’s performance has been pretty crappy.

Practically everyone of hedge funds’ favourite stocks is down from last quarter, just like the overall market.

Each quarter Goldman Sachs compiles a list of the 50 stocks hedge funds most frequently have in their top 10 holdings.

So we know that for better or worse last quarter, hedge funds piled into tech, financials and healthcare stocks the most.

Funny how they always seem to pick the same ones!

We’ve included details on each stock’s 3-month performance as well as a few names of the hedge funds that we know were invested in these last quarter.

15. Wells Fargo (WFC) - 21 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: +2.6% ($27.44 -> $28.16)

Recent Peak: $33.18

Who's invested: Paulson, Tepper, Mandel, Buffet, Sender (Exis), Soros

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

14. Visa (V) - 21 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: 2.3% ($72.85 -> $74.55)

Recent Peak: $96.59

Who's invested: Mandel, Soros

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

13. Mastercard (MA) - 21 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: -5.3% ($221.49 -> $209.84)

Recent Peak: $267.22

Who's invested: Soros

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

12. Exxon Mobile Corp (XOM) - 22 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: -7.6% ($65.14 -> $60.19)

Recent Peak: $69.29

Who's invested: Howard, Buffet, Thiel, Soros, Tudor

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

11. CVS (CVS) - 22 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: -0.15% ($34 --> $33.95)

Recent Peak: $37.37

Who's invested: Soros, Tudor

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

10. Cisco Systems (CSCO) - 22 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: -3.9% ($24.33 --> $23.37)

Recent Peak: $27.57

Who's invested: Soros

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

9. Qualcomm (QCOM) - 25 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: -4.1% ($37.18 --> $35.67)

Recent Peak: $43.29

Who's invested: Mandel, Soros, Tudor

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

8. Intel Corp (INTC) - 25 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: 0.19% ($20.63 -> $20.67)

Recent Peak: $24.221

Who's invested: Howard, Thiel, Soros

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

7. CIT Group (CIT) - 31 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: 3.3% ($35 --> $36.14)

Peak: $41.75

Who's invested: Paulson, Einhorn, Sender (Exis), Soros

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

6. Pfizer (PFE) - 34 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: -14.2% ($17.55 -> $15.06)

Recent Peak: $17.75

Who's invested: Paulson, Tepper, Howard, Einhorn, Soros, Tudor

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

5. JPMorgan (JPM) - 39 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: -7.2% ($41.97 -> $38.94)

Recent Peak: $47.81

Who's invested: Paulson, Mandel, Howard, Sender (Exis), Soros, Tudor

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

4. Microsoft (MSFT) - 40 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: -9.1% ($28.87 -> $26.07)

Recent Peak: $31.39

Who's invested: Tepper, Einhorn, Soros

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

3. Google (GOOG) - 43 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: -9.4% ($526.8 -> $477.07)

Recent Peak: $595.3

Who's invested: Howard, Soros

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

2. Bank of America (BAC) - 46 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: -7% ($16.66 --> $15.49)

Recent Peak: $19.48

Who's invested: Paulson, Tepper, Mandel, Howard, Buffet, Soros

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

1. Apple (AAPL) - 72 hedge funds

Change over 3 months: 19.8% ($204.62 --> $245.22)

Recent Peak: $270.83

Who's invested: Mandel, Howard, Sender (Exis), Soros

Goldman research via Marketfolly.

You see those drops in the financials? Those are killing 8 managers

If they're still in those financial stocks, these 8 hedge fund managers are getting killed -->

