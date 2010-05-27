The 15 Stocks Hedge Funds Love The Most Right Now

It’s no wonder everyone’s performance has been pretty crappy.



Practically everyone of hedge funds’ favourite stocks is down from last quarter, just like the overall market.

Each quarter Goldman Sachs compiles a list of the 50 stocks hedge funds most frequently have in their top 10 holdings.

So we know that for better or worse last quarter, hedge funds piled into tech, financials and healthcare stocks the most.

Funny how they always seem to pick the same ones!

We’ve included details on each stock’s 3-month performance as well as a few names of the hedge funds that we know were invested in these last quarter.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.