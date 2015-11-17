GOLDMAN SACHS AND TEEN VOGUE: Here are the 20 brands that millennial women love

Elena Holodny
Backstage victoria's secret 2015Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

An unlikely duo has joined forces in order to figure out what millennials love.

For the third year in a row, Goldman Sachs’ equity research team and Teen Vogue’s fashion experts put together 2015’s definitive “Teen Vogue-Goldman Sachs Love List” — a list of the top 20 brands that matter the most to “It Girls.”

In order to determine the degree of “love-ability”, the analysts scored each brand based on familiarity, affinity, and “word of mouth,” or how much respondents discussed a brand relative to others — key in the era of Instagram.

Athletic brands shot up in popularity this year. Nike was in the top 5, and Adidas showed the largest gain in affinity out of any brand. Goldman doesn’t touch on this, it’s worth noting that many millennial-popular starlets like Kylie Jenner routinely post photos of themselves in Adidas gear, which no doubt affected its ranking.

Beauty brands are “in the sweet spot” as they are both “well-loved and well-owned.”

On the flipside, fashion brands were “floundering” as “favorability metrics generally declined from last year.” Mall-centric apparel brands like American Apparel and Hollister are struggling, and most hangbag brands are “falling flat.”

Check out the full list below.

20) Free people

Free People on Facebook

Familiarity: 69.0%

Affinity: 83.1%

Word of Mouth: 66.1%

Composite: 72.7%

Source: Goldman Sachs

19) Marc Jacobs

Instagram/@marcjacobs

Familiarity: 84.5%

Affinity: 77.2%

Word of Mouth: 56.9%

Composite: 72.9%

Source: Goldman Sachs

18) Steve Madden

Instagram/@stevemadden

Familiarity: 80.8%

Affinity: 78.4%

Word of Mouth: 60.0%

Composite: 73.1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

17) Louis Vuitton

Oli Scarff/ Getty.

Familiarity: 83.2%

Affinity: 75.2%

Word of Mouth: 61.3%

Composite: 73.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

16) Maybelline

Maybelline NY

Familiarity: 90.6%

Affinity: 74.2%

Word of Mouth: 57.8%

Composite: 74.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

15) Vans

Instagram/@vans

Familiarity: 90.6%

Affinity: 70.3%

Word of Mouth: 64.6%

Composite: 75.1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

14) Urban Decay

Instagram/@urbandecaycosmetics

Familiarity: 78.2%

Affinity: 81.5%

Word of Mouth: 67.3%

Composite: 75.7%

Source: Goldman Sachs

13) Sephora Makeup

Mark Metcalfe/ Getty

Familiarity: 85.9%

Affinity: 78.2%

Word of Mouth: 64.7%

Composite: 76.3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

11) eos

Instagram/@eosproducts

Familiarity: 89.7%

Affinity: 76.0%

Word of Mouth: 69.4%

Composite: 78.4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

10) Target

Twitter

Familiarity: 94.7%

Affinity: 74.3%

Word of Mouth: 69.0%

Composite: 79.4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

9) Urban Outfitters

Justin Sullivan/ Getty.

Familiarity: 89.9%

Affinity: 78.6%

Word of Mouth: 70.8%

Composite: 79.8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

8) Converse

Converse Facebook

Familiarity: 94.0%

Affinity: 78.4%

Word of Mouth: 72.2%

Composite: 81.5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

7) H&M

Paul Morigi/ Getty.

Familiarity: 92.9%

Affinity: 79.0%

Word of Mouth: 72.8%

Composite: 81.6%

Source: Goldman Sachs

6) MAC

Instagram/@maccosmetics

Familiarity: 88.2%

Affinity: 84.5%

Word of Mouth: 74.6%

Composite: 82.5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

3) Victoria's Secret

D Dipasupil/Getty Images

Familiarity: 94.6%

Affinity: 81.5%

Word of Mouth: 78.3%

Composite: 84.8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

2) PINK Victoria's Secret

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret PINK

Familiarity: 93.7%

Affinity: 81.9%

Word of Mouth: 80.1%

Composite: 85.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

1) Forever 21

Getty

Familiarity: 96.9%

Affinity: 81.4%

Word of Mouth: 83.5%

Composite: 87.3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.