GOLDMAN: We Asked Our Interns 6 Questions About Their Habits And Charted The Answers

Goldman Sachs analysts Hugo Scott-Gall and Sumana Manohar surveyed summer interns at Goldman and put together six charts on their habits, presented below.

1. Goldman interns view houses as the most “extremely important” thing to own.

2. Buying groceries online hasn’t really caught on among the interns yet.

3. The interns tend to spend more time on LinkedIn than on Netflix.

4. About 30% of the interns eat out every day.

5. Most of the interns are voters.

6. Only around 15% of the Goldman interns aspire to retire before 50.

