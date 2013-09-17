GOLDMAN: We Asked Our Interns 6 Questions About Their Habits And Charted The Answers

Matthew Boesler

Goldman Sachs analysts Hugo Scott-Gall and Sumana Manohar surveyed summer interns at Goldman and put together six charts on their habits, presented below.

1. Goldman interns view houses as the most “extremely important” thing to own.

Goldman intern survey chart 1Goldman Sachs Fortnightly Thoughts intern survey, 2013

2. Buying groceries online hasn’t really caught on among the interns yet.

Goldman Sachs intern survey chart 2Goldman Sachs Fortnightly Thoughts intern survey, 2013

3. The interns tend to spend more time on LinkedIn than on Netflix.

Goldman Sachs intern survey chart 3Goldman Sachs Fortnightly Thoughts intern survey, 2013

4. About 30% of the interns eat out every day.

Goldman Sachs intern survey chart 4Goldman Sachs Fortnightly Thoughts intern survey, 2013

5. Most of the interns are voters.

Goldman Sachs intern survey chart 5Goldman Sachs Fortnightly Thoughts intern survey, 2013

6. Only around 15% of the Goldman interns aspire to retire before 50.

Goldman Sachs intern survey chart 6Goldman Sachs Fortnightly Thoughts intern survey, 2013

