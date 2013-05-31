Goldman Sachs' Summer Intern Class Has Arrived [PHOTO]

It’s that time of the year…



The first group of Goldman Sachs U.S. interns arrived at the investment banking giant yesterday.

You can see them at orientation in the photo below.

Yesterday, Goldman president/COO Gary Cohn told the audience at a Sanford Bernstein conference that the bank received 17,000 applications for just 350 spots. [via @susannecraig]

Congrats to them.

