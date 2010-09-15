Goldman Sachs Sued For Discriminating Against Women

Photo: The Daily News

Goldman Sachs has been sued in Federal Court for sexual discrimination against women in performance evaluations, compensation, promotions, business opportunities, and professional support, says CNBC.The women bringing the lawsuit moved pretty far up the corporate ladder.



From Reuters:

A lawsuit in Manhattan federal court said it was filed on behalf of employees Christina Chen-Oster (formerly a VP), Lisa Parisi (a managing director) and Shanna Orlich and seeks class-action status.

No word on who is bringing the lawsuit, and there’s nothing about it online yet, but We’ll keep you posted as we hear more.

Maybe it has something to do with the “mummy Track” lawsuit launched against Goldman earlier this year.

