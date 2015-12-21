GOLDMAN SACHS: Don't have kids

Having kids is hard and getting harder around the world, according to a new report from analysts at Goldman Sachs.

That’s because it’s getting more expensive.

While basics like food and clothing are cheaper, it’s the big ticket items that are pushing up the overall cost of child raising.

Parents in the US in particular are among the least optimistic that their children will be better off financially.

That isn’t to say that the global population is about to collapse, but maybe consider a few of these costs before you decide to bring junior into the world.

And if you do want to have kids, keep this in mind. Expenses are considerably higher when you go from having one or two kids to adding that third one.

Sorry mum. Here’s some data from Goldman’s analysis:

Parents around the world are mixed on whether they're leaving the world a better place for their kids. Goldman Sachs Maybe part of that is because they have watched the world become more expensive. Goldman Sachs A perfect example of this is the cost of higher education in the United States. It's absolutely exploded. Goldman Sachs That said, maybe if you keep the number of kids down to 1 or 2, you'll be fine. Three kids pretty much breaks the bank according to this chart. Goldman Sachs

