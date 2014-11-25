Here Are 50 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

It’s been tough being short in this stock market that only seems to be going up.
However, the big hedge funds nevertheless see plenty of stock with more downside than upside.
In its latest quarterly Hedge Fund Trend Monitor report, Goldman Sachs analysts identify the 50 stocks that make up their “Very Important Short Positions” for hedge funds list.
These are the most heavily shorted stocks based on the dollar value of the short interest as of Oct. 31, 2014.
The top five stocks are AT&T, Intel, Gilead Sciences, Disney, and ExxonMobil.
Ticker: ED
Sector: Multi-utilities
Value of short interest: $US1.2 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 6%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 1
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Consolidated Edison director Kevin Burke sold 160,000 shares of the company's stock November 14.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MCD
Sector: Restaurants
Value of short interest: $US1.2 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%
Recent news: Amid declining sales, McDonald's announced changes to its restaurants beginning in January, including 'build-your-burger' kiosks that will be launched in Australia.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CVS
Sector: Drug Retail
Value of short interest: $US1.2 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: A Morgan Stanley analyst said CVS' retail earnings could rise as much as 6% from its plan to charge extra on prescriptions that come in through its new network of pharmacies that sell tobacco.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: UPS
Sector: Air Freight & Logistics
Value of short interest: $US1.3 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 2%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 3
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: UPS CEO David Abney said the company would increase shipping costs for customers this holiday season if there's an unexpected surge in packages.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WFM
Sector: Food Retail
Value of short interest: $US1.3 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 9%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%
Recent news: Whole Foods saw record sales in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2014, as well as mid to upper single-digit earnings per share growth.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HD
Sector: Home Improvement Retail
Value of short interest: $US1.3 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Home Depot's earnings were strong in the third quarter despite a data breach that could cost the retailer up to $US34 million.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: ACN
Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services
Value of short interest: $US1.3 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 3%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 9%
Recent news: Accenture and SAP announced an application to manage upstream operations for oil and gas companies.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MRK
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Value of short interest: $US1.3 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 8
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Merck is in talks with a smaller company to possibly produce an Ebola vaccine.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SLB
Sector: Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
Value of short interest: $US1.4 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: The proposed merger between Halliburton and Baker Hughes threatens Schlumberger's market position in North America and internationally.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: ESRX
Sector: Health Care Services
Value of short interest: $US1.4 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 2%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 11
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recently bought 449,489 shares of Express Scripts.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SNDK
Sector: Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals
Value of short interest: $US1.4 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 7%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 11
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%
Recent news: SanDisk's earnings per share fell 7.6% in the most recent quarter compared to the previous one.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CELG
Sector: Biotechnology
Value of short interest: $US1.4 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 2%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 9
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 9%
Recent news: The company's third-quarter profit rose 37% following an increase in sales of its flagship drug.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MTB
Sector: Regional Banks
Value of short interest: $US1.5 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 9%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 0
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: NM
Recent news: The company was ranked 6th nationally in the list of best lenders of federally-guaranteed small business loans.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WLP
Sector: Managed Health Care
Value of short interest: $US1.5 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 4%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 9
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 8%
Recent news: WellPoint raised its earnings forecast to $US8.75 to $US8.85 a share this year, up from more than $US8.60, as Medicaid enrollment grows.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: TXN
Sector: Semiconductors
Value of short interest: $US1.5 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 3%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 0
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: NM
Recent news: Texas instruments is building a 300mm wafer bumping facility to expand its capacity in Chengdu, China.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: REGN
Sector: Biotechnology
Value of short interest: $US1.5 billion
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 5%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 1
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 2%
Recent news: The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to a Regeneron drug that treats adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NEE
Sector: Energy Utilities
Value of short interest: $US1.6 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 4%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 9
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 7%
Recent news: NextEra's revenue grew 5.9% in the third quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AMAT
Sector: Semiconductor Equipment
Value of short interest: $US1.6 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 6%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Its Q4 profits jumped 58% compared to last year.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DD
Sector: Diversified Chemicals
Value of short interest: $US1.7 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 3%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: DuPont will sell its land management and crop-production assets to Bayer next year.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: COP
Sector: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
Value of short interest: $US1.7 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 2%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 4
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: ConocoPhillips and partnering companies recently discovered a second oil deposit in an offshore well near Senegal.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: KO
Sector: Soft Drinks
Value of short interest: $US1.7 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 3
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Coca-Cola will close its recycling division by the end of 2014.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AMGN
Sector: Biotechnology
Value of short interest: $US1.8 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%
Recent news: Amgen cut 1,100 jobs in October as part of an effort to boost its share price, bringing the total number of cuts this year to about 4,000, or 20% of its workforce.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CSCO
Sector: Communications Equipment
Value of short interest: $US1.8 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 9
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Cisco announced it expects to pay $US188 million to Rockstar to settle patent lawsuits.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: LLY
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Value of short interest: $US1.8 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 3%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: The company's third quarter revenue fell 16% due to expired US patents for two of its drugs.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CAT
Sector: Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks
Value of short interest: $US1.8 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 3%
No.of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 2%
Recent news: Caterpillar's machine sales worldwide fell 9% during the three-month period ended in October compared to last year.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PFE
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Value of short interest: $US1.9 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 15
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Pfizer announced an $US11 billion-share buyback after ending a deal to acquire AstraZeneca Plc earlier this year.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WFC
Sector: Diversified Banks
Value of short interest: $US1.9 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 15
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Wells Fargo will cut rates on student loans to as low as 1% for qualified buyers
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GE
Sector: Industrial Conglomerates
Value of short interest: $US1.9 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 6
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: General Electric appointed four new vice-presidents November 21.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CVX
Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas
Value of short interest: $US1.9
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 3
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 3%
Recent news: An oil well in the Gulf of Mexico that Chevron started building in 2011 began oil and gas production mid-November.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: BA
Sector: Aerospace & Defence
Value of short interest: $US2.0 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 2%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Kuwait Air is buying 10 Boeing jets worth $US3.3 billion
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: VZ
Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
Value of short interest: $US2.0 billion
Short interest as a % of Float cap: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Verizon opened its largest store in the country -- a 10,000 square foot-Destination Store in Chicago -- in November.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SO
Sector: Electric Utilities
Value of short interest: $US2.1 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 5%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 0
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: NM
Recent news: Southern Co. posted a 6.4% revenue increase in the third quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PG
Sector: Household Products
Value of short interest: $US2.4 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 1
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 3%
Recent news: Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought P&G's Duracell business for $US4.7 billion of stock.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CRM
Sector: Application Software
Value of short interest: $US2.4 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 6%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 9
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%
Recent news: The company's third-quarter revenue rose 29%, driven by its push into foreign markets.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AMZN
Sector: Internet Retail
Value of short interest: $US2.4 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 2%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 10
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: Amazon leased 370,000 square feet in midtown Madhattan for its first brick-and-mortar store.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: JNJ
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Value of short interest: $US2.7 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 10
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%
Recent news: Johnson & Johnson will start testing an ebola vaccine in January.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: IBM
Sector: IT Consulting & Other Services
Value of short interest: $US3.5 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 3%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 12%
Recent news: The company recently launched IBM Verse, an email app that integrates social media, geared towards businesses.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: XOM
Sector: Integrated Oil & Gas
Value of short interest: $US4.1 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 1%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 2
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Exxon slipped into third place after Microsoft surpassed it as the largest-cap company in the US.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DIS
Sector: Movies & Entertainment
Value of short interest: $US4.3 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 3%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 10
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 4%
Recent news: Disney's earnings rose 7.5% in the fourth quarter, boosted by the better performance of its studio entertainment and media networks divisions.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GILD
Sector: Biotechnology
Value of short interest: $US5.8 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 3%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 13
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 6%
Recent news: Gilead recently announced the pricing of senior unsecured notes in an aggregate principal amount of $US4 billion, rated A by Standard & Poor's.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: INTC
Sector: Semiconductors
Value of short interest: $US7.0 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 4%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 7
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 8%
Recent news: Intel projected more growth in 2015 at its annual analyst meeting amid a rebounding market for PCs.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: T
Sector: Integrated Telecommunication Services
Value of short interest: $US8.5 billion
Short interest as a % of Float: 5%
No. of funds with stock as Top 10 holding: 5
Avg. portfolio weight when stock ranks among Top 10 holdings: 5%
Recent news: AT&T will acquire Mexican wireless company Lucacell for $US2.5 billion in a bid to expand its business outside the United States.
Source: Goldman Sachs
