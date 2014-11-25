Here Are 50 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

It’s been tough being short in this stock market that only seems to be going up.

However, the big hedge funds nevertheless see plenty of stock with more downside than upside.

In its latest quarterly Hedge Fund Trend Monitor report, Goldman Sachs analysts identify the 50 stocks that make up their “Very Important Short Positions” for hedge funds list.

These are the most heavily shorted stocks based on the dollar value of the short interest as of Oct. 31, 2014.

The top five stocks are AT&T, Intel, Gilead Sciences, Disney, and ExxonMobil.

