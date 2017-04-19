Goldman Sachs dives after earnings miss

Shares of Goldman Sachs are under pressure on Tuesday morning after the company reported disappointing first-quarter results, trading down 4% at $US21.16 per share as of 10:08 a.m. ET. Goldman earned an adjusted $US5.15 a share on revenue of $US8 billion, missing on both the top and bottom lines. Wall Street was expecting adjusted earnings of $US5.33 a share on revenue of $US8.32 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Goldman is leading the losses in the Dow on Tuesday, and is now trading at its lowest level since November 30. The stock is still up more than 20% since President Donald Trump’s election victory, rallying on Trump’s promise of cutting taxes and rolling back regulations.

