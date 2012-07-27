Here's Goldman's Take On Our favourite Economic Indicator In The World

We often highlight the incredibly strong correlation between the S&P 500 and the inverse of weekly initial jobless claims.



This chart from Goldman Sachs overlays those two data series with all of the accommodative policies from the Federal Reserve in the past few years since the financial crisis. It helps put everything into perspective:

Photo: Goldman Sachs

MORE CHARTS: GOLDMAN SACHS: These Charts Tell You Everything You Need To Know About The World Right Now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.