Goldman Stock Briefly Slides Below $100

Goldman Sachs is off nearly 2% today and over 40% this year. The last time the stock fell below $100 was on March 20, 2009 when it closed at $97.32. It has since picked up and is trading at $100.54.



This has been a bad year for Goldman. Its stock has been hit by earnings woes. It has faced prop losses and is reportedly losing clout in the financial community.

To make matters worse its legal woes are mounting too. CEO Lloyd Blankfein recently hired a high-profile defence attorney, and the bank is being investigated by the Justice Department and the FHFA. Today, Goldman Sachs Bank (Europe) Plc was fined $218,000 by Ireland’s central bank for regulatory breaches.

Here’s a look at Goldman’s performance against the S&P over the past 5 days:

